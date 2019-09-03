Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann Siira. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:30 PM Alaska Native Heritage Center Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Kathleen "Kay-Kay" Siira after a short battle with glioblastoma.

A lifelong Alaskan, Kay was the youngest of eight daughters born to Harry and Lois Hough. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, Kay and her family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1968.

Kay graduated from Anchorage Christian School in 1982, and immediately began her37-year career with N.C. Machinery. She began as a receptionist and, in 1997, was promoted to Human Resources Rep. for the Alaska region, maintaining that position until her diagnosis in April. Kay was an enthusiastic and loyal employee who was proud of her contribution to her N.C. Machinery family.

On April 21, 1990, she married John Siira. Their son Jacob arrived in 1991, followed by their daughter Hannah in 1994.

Kay loved being a wife and mother, baking the best sugar cookies in the world, blueberry picking trips to Nome, Alaska, and making amazing homemade creations for her family and friends. She valued her time with her sisters, nieces and nephews, spending endless hours with them, always anxious to cuddle with the newest babies.

She began attending Radiant Church Anchorage in 2016, and quickly became involved and connected with her church family. Kay served endlessly. Her faith in Jesus Christ filled her with purpose and joy and carried her through the many seasons of life.

Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Lois (Hough) Swanberg; father, Harry Hough; sister, Zena (Hough) Schillereff; and grandparents, Nels and Margaret Swanberg of Nome, Alaska.

She is survived by her loving family, including husband, John; and children, Jacob and Hannah; sisters, Jill Warburton, Joy Berger, Robyn (Dick) Siira, Jeannine (Billy) Gause, Peggy Kircher and Michelle Hough; mother-in-law, Vonda Siira; sister-in-law, Jennifer (George) Wilcox.

She leaves 19 much loved nieces and nephews, and their 15 children; her aunts, Diane Peterson and Mary Jo Gawley; and numerous cousins.

A celebration of Kay-Kay's life will be held at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.



It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Kathleen "Kay-Kay" Siira after a short battle with glioblastoma.A lifelong Alaskan, Kay was the youngest of eight daughters born to Harry and Lois Hough. Born in Fairbanks, Alaska, Kay and her family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1968.Kay graduated from Anchorage Christian School in 1982, and immediately began her37-year career with N.C. Machinery. She began as a receptionist and, in 1997, was promoted to Human Resources Rep. for the Alaska region, maintaining that position until her diagnosis in April. Kay was an enthusiastic and loyal employee who was proud of her contribution to her N.C. Machinery family.On April 21, 1990, she married John Siira. Their son Jacob arrived in 1991, followed by their daughter Hannah in 1994.Kay loved being a wife and mother, baking the best sugar cookies in the world, blueberry picking trips to Nome, Alaska, and making amazing homemade creations for her family and friends. She valued her time with her sisters, nieces and nephews, spending endless hours with them, always anxious to cuddle with the newest babies.She began attending Radiant Church Anchorage in 2016, and quickly became involved and connected with her church family. Kay served endlessly. Her faith in Jesus Christ filled her with purpose and joy and carried her through the many seasons of life.Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Lois (Hough) Swanberg; father, Harry Hough; sister, Zena (Hough) Schillereff; and grandparents, Nels and Margaret Swanberg of Nome, Alaska.She is survived by her loving family, including husband, John; and children, Jacob and Hannah; sisters, Jill Warburton, Joy Berger, Robyn (Dick) Siira, Jeannine (Billy) Gause, Peggy Kircher and Michelle Hough; mother-in-law, Vonda Siira; sister-in-law, Jennifer (George) Wilcox.She leaves 19 much loved nieces and nephews, and their 15 children; her aunts, Diane Peterson and Mary Jo Gawley; and numerous cousins.A celebration of Kay-Kay's life will be held at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close