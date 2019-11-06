Surrounded by her family, on Nov. 4, 2019, Kathleen Ellen Friel left us with the same grace and courage with which she lived.
Born in Kansas City, Mo., March 3, 1956, to Robert and Beverly Quinn, Kathleen's fearless approach to life was evident in 1981 when she and her sister started the family migration to Alaska. After several months of camping adventures she began her new life in Anchorage, Alaska. Her determination, dedication and strong work ethic culminated in more than 20 years at Arctic Slope Regional Corporation in accounting and management.
Kathleen's generous heart and love for family and friends knew no bounds and she welcomed each new addition with open arms. She was happiest when all were together, whether gathered around a campfire or a Christmas dinner, particularly when the evening included music by her brothers.
Kathleen found joy on the water and was a tenacious fisherman. She especially cherished her years boating in her beloved Prince William Sound, where marrying Tony Friel on a sailboat required white raingear. She enjoyed peace at their Benka Lake cabin, waking to the sound of loons and delighted in the sunshine and beach when spending time in Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Friel; brothers, Timothy Quinn and Kevin Quinn (Cheri); sister, Colleen Quinn (Mike); brothers-in-law, Tom (Nancy), Ted (Karen), Terry (Connie), Tim and Troy Friel; nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
Kathleen will be dearly missed by many; her passion, laughter and love will forever be in our hearts.
In Kathy's own words she recently said: "I've had such an epic life. That's what I want people to remember. I want people to celebrate. Celebrate Life. I don't want people to grieve."
A visitation and opportunity to share remembrances will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Evergreen Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Kathleen's name to the in Alaska, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019