Kathleen Kingston (1953 - 2020)
  • "Kathy was an amazing auctioneer and woman! There are no..."
    - JoEllen Nordstrom
  • "Kathy taught my son how take fake a soccer move. Hes 27..."
    - Andrea Miller
  • "Kathy was an amazing women and had a zest for life that was..."
    - Michelle Hutter
  • "Kathy I will miss you. I enjoyed your spirit , your humor..."
    - Carol Poitras
  • "A true mentor for auctioneers"
    - Theresa Taylor
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH
03833
(603)-772-0400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
Kathleen Ann Kingston, 66 years old, passed away peacefully in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 30, 2020. She was born to Winifred and William Kingston on Oct. 19, 1953, in Montclair, N.J.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road in Exeter, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Cape Code Foundation, created by Kathy in 2006 in loving memory of her parents William and Winifred Kingston. Her nephew and seven nieces, the Board of Advisors, study proposals and make annual grant recommendations to fund nonprofit, educational and charitable organizations with an emphasis on helping children and families. For more information: https://www.kingstonauction.com/about-us/the-kingston-fund; The Kingston Fund Cape Cod Foundation, 261 Whites Path, #2, Yarmouth, MA 02664.
Please visit www.Stockbridgefh.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020
