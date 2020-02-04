Kathleen Ann Kingston, 66 years old, passed away peacefully in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 30, 2020. She was born to Winifred and William Kingston on Oct. 19, 1953, in Montclair, N.J.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road in Exeter, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Cape Code Foundation, created by Kathy in 2006 in loving memory of her parents William and Winifred Kingston. Her nephew and seven nieces, the Board of Advisors, study proposals and make annual grant recommendations to fund nonprofit, educational and charitable organizations with an emphasis on helping children and families. For more information: https://www.kingstonauction.com/about-us/the-kingston-fund; The Kingston Fund Cape Cod Foundation, 261 Whites Path, #2, Yarmouth, MA 02664.
Please visit www.Stockbridgefh.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020