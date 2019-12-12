Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Theresa Downs. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Teeland Middle School 2788 North Seward Meridian Parkway Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Miss Kay, as she was known to her many friends and family, was born to Margaret Becker and Fred Yenney in Nome, Alaska, the year of the Serum Run. She was the oldest of six children: Kay, Alice, Jean, Velma, Fred Jr. and Peggy. Kay is survived by her sisters and brother, Jean, Velma and Fred Jr.; as well as numerous relations, nieces and nephews around the state and outside.

Her dad, Fred, was a fellow who followed the gold rush to Nome.

Working in the gold fields he got to know the land very well and during the war time he was asked to determine where the air fields would be placed. He worked for the CAA, later became the first superintendent of the Old Alaska Native Service Hospital.

Kay had four sons: Tommie, Christy, Mark and Larry. Her sons gave her three grandsons and two granddaughters: Cody, Dillion, Tommy, Hilda and Raya Hope. Kay was married to Duane Downs, an Air Force veteran she met in Anchorage, Alaska. They later moved to Nebraska, then returned to Alaska and bought a lot in Palmer on Finger Lake. Duane passed away during this time. Kay supported her sons by working for AlasCom as a military and public switchboard operator. She was a member of Bristol Bay and Unalakleet Native Corporations. She proudly was related to Frank Degnan of Unalakleet - a signer of the Alaska Native Claims Act.

Kay was very involved with her church family, which I think, took in the whole Mat-Su! She was involved in two prison ministries, a food and prayer ministry to the street people in Anchorage, a member of her church's ministry team and a founding member of Alaska Aglow International.

The family is very thankful for her many church friends who took care of Kay, giving her rides, taking her to doctor appointments, church meetings and to visit family and friends in Anchorage.

Kay loved life including baseball, banana splits, hot wings, fishing, God first, family and the USA. Kay's wit and humor will be remembered by many who knew her.

A memorial service will be at Teeland Middle School, 2788 North Seward Meridian Parkway in Wasilla, AK on Dec. 15, 2019, at 3 p.m.; reception to follow.

