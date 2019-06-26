Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM family farmstead 15544 East Outer Springer Loop Road Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, Kathleen Thornlow, loving daughter, sister and mother, passed away, at the age of 63.

Kathy was born on Aug. 5, 1955, in Mount Clemens, Mich., to James and Elizabeth Thornlow. She raised one daughter, KelseyAnn. She received her bachelor's degree in business and was an accountant since her teen years. She lived most of her life in the place she loved best, Palmer, Alaska.

Kathy had a passion for cooking. As anyone who knew her could attest to, she spent her spare time making delicious meals and treats. She also loved gardening and canning. She combined both of these hobbies to make her famous dilly beans, zucchini relish and current jellies. She was known best for being a dear friend with an enormous heart, and her kind but feisty attitude.

She was preceded in death by her father, James; and brother, Steven. She was survived by her mother, Elizabeth (who has since passed); her daughter, KelseyAnn (Brett Rose); her four grandchildren, Sarah-Beth, Alyssa, Hailey and Brayden; her siblings, Donald, Christopher and Debra; and her sisters of the heart, Jo Ann Utt and Vonnie Sweeney.

A celebration of life potluck will be held for Kathy and Liz on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the family farmstead, 15544 East Outer Springer Loop Road, Palmer, AK 99645. Please bring a favorite dish to share, in lieu of flowers.

