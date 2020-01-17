Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:30 PM Fort Richardson National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Falke, born on June 3, 1934, in La Crosse, Wis., age 85, passed peacefully at Providence Alaska Medical Center, surrounded by family on Jan. 10, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Kay was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Kay met his wife, Julia, in the elevator of the L Street Apartments, and they had six children together. Kay served in the Air Force and received many accommodations during his time serving. After leaving the military he worked for the FAA as an air traffic controller before retiring with his wife in Green Valley, Ariz.

Kay was skilled at wood and leather work. He was a great storyteller, especially after a Manhattan - or two. Kay also enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, hiking and golfing. He was even brave enough to take all five daughters out fishing by himself! Kay also loved participating in social organizations, especially in an administrative capacity.

Kay believed there was no such word as "can't," and in its place used "shall"; meaning there is nothing that anyone couldn't do. Shall meant determination, perseverance, commitment and integrity. Kay was all of those things and more. He was a diligent man, with a keen sense of humor. In the wink of his own eye, he is gone, but he will be in our hearts forever.

Kay is predeceased by his loving wife Julia Falke, who passed in June 2007. He is survived by his six children: Virginia Moring, Kurt Falke, Karen Falke, Julianna Falke, Kristen Falke and Eva Falke, and an overwhelming number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kay and Julia's ashes will be interred together forever at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on Jan. 17, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., with reception to follow.

