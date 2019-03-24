Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kay Vinson passed on March 17, 2019, at Providence Hospital.

He was born in Arkansas City, Kan., to Emma and Kilby Vinson. After World War II his family went west to Pasco, Wash., where he attended school and was starting left half back for the Pasco High state championship football team. The University of Idaho recruited him with a football scholarship and, in 1959, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in education. Kay returned to Pasco, where he taught secondary mathematics and history.

While studying for his master's degree in guidance and counseling at Washington State University, he interviewed for employment as an educator in the Anchorage School District. One week later, he received a telegram offering him a position as a counselor.

In 1965, Kay, his wife and golden retrievers came up a dusty Alcan Highway to Anchorage, Alaska, in a loaded VW microbus.

As an ASD educator, Kay progressed to become principal of West High School. After retiring from the school district, he started Anchor Construction, asphalt paving in the summer and snow plowing during the winter.

Kay is survived by his wife, Flory of Anchorage; son, John of Willow, Alaska; sister, Janean Adams, of Snohomish, Wash.; and his nephews, nieces and their families in Alaska and Washington state.

Later this spring Kay's ashes will be spread on Sleeping Lady. His family requests that his life be celebrated in communion with nature and community.



11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

