Longtime Alaskan, Keith Fairchild passed away peacefully at the age of 69 on October 11, 2019, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, surrounded by his loving family. Keith is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Pat, their three children Sam (wife, Erica, son, James), Max (wife,
Sydney), and Colleen; his four siblings Jim (wife, Linda), Gary (wife,
Debbie), Kathy, Donna (husband, Rob), and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on August 24, 1950, and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1968. He was immediately drafted into the Vietnam War, where he served his country in the Navy. He fought overseas for more than 2 years before the war ended. He was honored with a Purple Heart after being injured in combat.
Following the war, Keith moved to Alaska in 1972, where he became a true mountain man by mushing dogs, and flying prop planes. Keith worked in the auto and oil industries throughout his career, retiring from CH2MHill in 2018.
A funeral service will take place October 18, 2019, beginning at 1:00 pm, at the VFW 2809 Avalon Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019