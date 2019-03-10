Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alaska's third governor, Keith Harvey Miller, died of prostate cancer in Anchorage, Alaska.He became governor on Jan. 29, 1969, while serving as Secretary of State (now Lieutenant Governor) when Walter Hickel resigned to become Secretary of the Interior under President Richard Nixon.Governor Miller presided over the state's first Prudhoe Bay oil and gas lease sale, which brought in $900,000,000. He established the Seward Skill Center - now called the Alaska Vocational Technical Center, the Pioneer Home in Palmer and a new fish hatchery in Petersburg.A native of Seattle, Wash., he was interested in Alaska from an early age. After service in the Army Air Corps during World War II , he took a Canadian ferry as far as Juneau, Alaska, in 1946. In the summers of 1948 and 1949, he worked as a deck hand on an F.E. Company gold dredge in Fairbanks, Alaska. Then, in 1957, he jumped at a chance to come to Anchorage to take a job with the Internal Revenue Service. His political career began in 1962, when he won a seat in the state house; then, in 1966, Walter Hickel, running for governor, asked him to run as his Secretary of State (now Lieutenant Governor). In 1972, he served a four-year term in the state Senate. Then, in 1977, Governor Hammond named Miller to a seat on the Alaska Transportation Commission to serve as its chair. He served on the commission until it was abolished.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean Cuffel Miller; son-in-law, David Slater; and stepgrandsons, Darren and Matthew Slater; by his parents, Sarah Margaret Harvey Miller and Hopkins Keith Miller; brothers, Robert, Arthur and Donald; and stepsons, Bill and Bob Cuffel.He is survived by stepchildren, David Cuffel (Sumara) of Anchorage, Carol Slater of Fairbanks, Don Cuffel (Amy) of Tacoma, Wash., and Deidre Oaks (Martin) of Anchorage; and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.No public services are planned. Condolences and may be sent to Carol Slater, 1143 Bainbridge Boulevard, Fairbanks, AK 99701.

