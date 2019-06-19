Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Nelson. View Sign Service Information Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3840 Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Palmer, Alaska, resident Keith Nelson, 73, passed away on May 24, 2019, at home surrounded by family after a lengthy illness. A pot luck will be held at Keith and Charlotte's home at 3400 South Marth Road in Palmer on June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Mr. Nelson was born on Jan. 10, 1946, in Geddis, S.D., to Harold and Bonnadean Nelson. He went to high school in Pierre, S.D., two years before he and his family moved to Alaska, in June 1963, where Harold and Bonnadean bought Tangle Lakes Lodge on the Denali Highway. Mr. Nelson finished high school in Glenallen, Alaska. He then went to work for the State of Alaska as a mechanics helper in Paxson in 1965. From there he worked different positions in Trims, Livengood, Cantwell and Anchorage, Alaska, climbing the ladder for the state until he retired in 1996, at the age of 50, as Central Region Equipment Manager.

Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and carpenter work. He built three houses for himself and helped build houses for his parents and his sister and her husband. He also loved making wooden toys for his grandkids. Keith and Charlotte were married at the second house he built in Eagle River, Alaska. But the third house he built in Palmer was his favorite place to be.

Keith was a very strong willed person: always right - even if he was wrong - loving, mild mannered, generous, honest, a fantastic dad, a wonderful husband and a big teddy bear. He will be greatly missed by his entire family and large circle of friends.

Preceding him in death was his younger brother, Douglas; and his father, Harold.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlotte; two sons by his first wife Bonnie, Daryl of Chugiak and Greg and wife Monica of Anchorage; Charlotte's children, Katherine Edens and husband Shawn of Wasilla and Paul Spencer of Palmer; seven grandchildren, Gareth Nelson, Akira Merrick, Todd Lee and wife Lanae, Katleen LaForest, Wyatt Spencer, and Alexa and Noah Carlson; and three great-grandchildren, Eris Sather, Kensley Lee and Conrad LaForest.

