Kelly E. Samuelson died on Aug. 16, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Hospital from endocarditis.

A Life Celebration will be on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the American Legion Post 35, 5050 Tweed Court in Wasilla, Alaska.

Kelly was born on Feb. 4, 1955, to James and Agnes Samuelson. He spent a few early years in Dillingham, Alaska, and grew up in mainly in Chugiak, Alaska. Kelly was a three-year varsity basketball player for Chugiak High School and graduated in 1973. His past employment included working as a carpenter, commercial fisherman, house painter, on the Alaska Pipeline construction and as environmental safety coordinator for CCI.

His father, James L. Samuelson; and sister, Jeri Coven (Samuelson, Walker), preceded Kelly E. Samuelson in death. He is survived by his son, Kelly J. Samuelson; ex-wife, Lois Herrmann; mother, Agnes S. Samuelson; brother and sister, James C. Samuelson and Greta Pridham; niece, Greta Reid; nephews, Richard, Jerome, Keith Walker and James Coven; and friend, Sue Hutton.

He appreciated Jack Trimpey and his "The Small Book" on the Rational Recovery program, with which he was able to reverse an alcohol addiction nearly 30 years ago.