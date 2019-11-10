Our sweet Kelly Anne Bolden Fero passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the age of 53, in Anchorage, Alaska. Born April 13, 1966 in Van Nuys, Calif., to Laurel L Earl and Robert C. Bolden (deceased). Children with James Fero: Honeygirl (stillborn) Anton and Donald (DJ); of Rodney Burley II, Rodney; of Riley Jones, Chloe Allison; and of Randy Rohrer, Tristan. She had a passion for music all of her life, that began in the back seat of our station wagon in many family sing-along's of John Denver. Sisters Roberta Kehler, Laurel (Molly) Smith, and Cora Belle Bolden never could drown her out. Her first gig as a singer was in the Eagle River rock band Axis. She was an "Elvira" lookalike and loved Joan Jett songs. At the mention of a song, she sang it! Injured in an auto accident in her 30s, she never completely recuperated trying to numb her pain. Life wasn't very kind to her, but she was a fighter while it lasted. Her sense of humor and sweetness shined through it all. She requested no funeral. Her cremains will be buried alongside her maternal grandmother at Laura's Cove, Anton Larsen Island. The family invites you to share your memories at www.legacyalaska.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019