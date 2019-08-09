Kenneth Blaine Franklin, 59, a longtime Alaska resident died on July 29, 2019.
B.C. was born on Jan. 31, 1960, to Clifford and Winnie Franklin in Atlanta, Ga. He actually shared the same birthday as his father.
After arriving in Anchorage, Alaska, in October 1965, he met lots of people and the people in the community became a second family. He attended Mountain View Elementary and Clark Jr. High, and graduated from East High School. He worked numerous jobs and found his way to Bethel, Alaska. Our brother loved the people and fishing and hunting of that part of Alaska.
He's the father of four children, Brent Charles (deceased), Kielan, Kiefan and Kessalyn; and two granddaughters, whom he dearly loved. He leaves his brothers, Clifford (Dale), Jean (Lanette), Allen (Jeanne) and J. Biff (Louise); his sisters, Maxie Fontenot from California, Denise (Larry) and Faye (Joe); Mary Nichols, as his partner whom he spent a lot of years with and was there at the end of his life taking care of him; father and stepmom, Clifford and Odessa Franklin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great- great-great-nieces and -nephews, and a host of other relatives.
His ashes will be carried to Bethel to be spread out over the river. His mother and son preceded him in death.
The family thanks the doctors, nurses and hospice for caring for our brother. And to all the people who loved and cared for our brother B.C., thank you.
A celebration of life will be held or scheduled on Aug. 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. in Anchorage, at the Lions' Park in Mountain View. Please come join us in celebrating his life. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held in Bethel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019