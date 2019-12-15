Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Wilson passed at the ANMC hospital surrounded by his family on November 1, 2019. Kenneth "Kenny" Julius Wilson was born to Emily Medicine on July 9, 1955 in Dillingham, Alaska. He was adopted to Nancy and Verner Wilson. Kenny grew up in Dillingham and Clarks Point. He graduated from Dillingham High School and attended various trainings over the years. He married his former wife Marilyn Hodgson in his mid-twenties. He had two girls Gwendolyn and LoriDee Wilson, whom he loved very much and taught them to live a subsistence life. He was a hunter of many animals and birds.



He was a commercial fisherman and looked forward to fishing every year, as it was his livelihood. He taught his girls and older grand kids to commercial fish. He worked various types of jobs throughout his life, but his most favorite job was commercial fishing.



He loved the outdoors, spending time at his cabin up Aleknagik Lake, spending time with family, visiting with friends, maquiing with his buddies, and going out to places to sing karaoke. Kenny enjoyed life. He worked hard and was a generous person.



Kenny is survived by his siblings Verner Wilson II (Jackie), Terri Demoski, Steve Werning (JoAnn); His daughters Gwendolyn & LoriDee Wilson, Son-in-law Collin Larson, Grandchildren: Bradley Wilson, Carl, Cellen & Cadyn Larson, Jeffrey & Gusty Romie, and Kinikia & EmaLee Larson; Girlfriend LaLa Olive; Niece's & Nephew's: Helena Batman (Bill) Jules, Ivory, Verner III Wilson, Heather & Aeryn Werning, Thomas & Elizabeth Demoski; Rhema Demoski; Great Niece's & Nephew's: Raquel Schroeder, (Zach), Weston Geer, James & Connor Batman, Evan Adajar, Finley Silvis, Courtenay & Eliaj Demoski, Scarlet & Carrie Demoski, and numerous other relatives. Kenny is proceeded in death by his Parents Emily Medicine, Nancy & Verner Wilson, brother Victor Demoski, and numerous other relatives.

