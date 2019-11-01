Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Rosentrater. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Kehl's Chapel 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Memorial service 2:00 PM Chapel by the Sea Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth James Rosentrater, 70, passed away at home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Oct. 27, 2019. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on Nov. 29, 1948, to James and Jeanne Rosentrater. Kenneth was the first of three children.

As a child, his family moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where his father attended Bible college. His father pastored at churches in Southwick, Idaho; Hermiston, Ore.; and Seattle, Wash. While in Hermiston, Ken worked in the watermelon fields to earn money for college. His college years were spent at Central Pilgrim College in Bartlesville, Okla. Ken majored in music with a minor in Biblical studies, singing in a touring college quartet and choir all four years as a student. Ken also played piano and cornet.

After graduating from college, Ken married Annette Mueller and headed to Tulsa, Okla., for his first position as an associate pastor (youth and music at a Wesleyan church). He also pastored churches in Klamath Falls, Ore.; Pocatello, Idaho (Nazarene); Anchorage in 1987; Tillamook, Ore.; and again in Anchorage at Chapel by the Sea, where he was until he died. Ken worked part-time in Anchorage for Marketplace Chaplains, visiting businesses needing pastoral encouragement and support for their employees. Ken also enjoyed visiting prisons and wrote monthly letters to inmates. Ken made annual mission trips to Aniak, Alaska, and was an active member of the Anchorage Pastors Fellowship, meeting every Thursday for prayer.

Ken is survived by his wife, Annette; brothers, Keith and Karl Rosentrater; daughter, Katina; son, Kris; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Chapel by the Sea in Anchorage.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019

