Kenneth Robert Wolkoff, 54, left us on Feb. 17, 2019, to be in the arms of his loving mother, Helen Wolkoff and father, William "Dudy" Wolkoff, who preceded him in death.
Ken was born to his late mother and father Helen and William in Kodiak, Alaska, where he graduated from high school in 1983. Growing up, he loved commercial fishing with his family. In 1985, Ken joined and honorably served in the United States Air Force, where he met the mother of his two sons. After leaving the military Ken worked for the City of Kodiak until he moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and started working at Doyon Utilities. Ken was an avid fisherman, loved the ACES Hockey team, and new found love of swimming and golf.
Ken is survived by his two sons, Kenneth and Kristopher Wolkoff of Anchorage; as well as his five siblings, Gail Muller of Anchorage, Sharon and Thomas Wolkoff of Kodiak, Billie Wolkoff of Minnesota, and Jimmie Wolkoff of Washington. He is also survived by his fiance, Charla Kewan; his aunty, Tiny of Kodiak; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom adored him.
His service will be held at St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral, 401 Turpin St, Anchorage, AK 99504, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. with viewing at 1 p.m. and repast to follow.
Another service will be held for his family and friends in Kodiak at Holy Resurrection Cathedral on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, followed by burial at 2 p.m., with viewing at 1 p.m. and repast to follow after burial.
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
907-279-5477
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019