Kevin Lee Gilson Lull died December 9, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska
No services are planned for Kevin at this time. His ashes will join those of his father at a later time.
Kevin was born October 4, 1983 in Valdez, AK. Kevin is survived by his mother, Rosemary of Valdez; sister, Kena Blood (Gary) of Valdez; brother, Nick Lull (Tanya) of Chico, CA; daughter at heart Marleina Weaver of Beverly, MA; nieces Willow, Ali, Lauren, and nephew Travis.
Kevin went to school in Valdez graduating in 2002. Kevin attended and graduated from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. His extended family and friends mourn Kevin but have many funny stories that will keep them laughing forever.
Arrangements were made by Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019