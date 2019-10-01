Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Ray Degler. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Service 4:30 PM IBEW Local 1547 Union Hall 3333 Denali Street View Map Service 2:00 PM American Legion Hall 281 North Street W. , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Ray Degler, or Bruno to his friends and family, age 60, passed away peacefully with his wife Patty holding his hand, with family in the room on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Kevin was born in Moscow, Idaho, on Jan. 15, 1959, to Chuck and Bonnie Degler. He graduated from Boise High School in 1976. Growing up in Idaho, he learned to love the outdoors and hunting, whether it was geese and ducks on Thanksgiving morning, deer and elk in October or morel mushrooms on a warm spring day.

In 1980, Kevin moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to pursue his dream of becoming a Journeyman Lineman. Kevin was a true Alaskan in every sense of the word. He enjoyed big game hunting for musk ox, caribou, big horn sheep, moose and fishing for the "barn door" size halibut. Catching salmon, especially silvers off the mouth of the Beluga River, made his day. Hunting and fishing was not just sport for Kevin, he respected the animal and never took for granted the opportunity of being in the right place at the right time. He enjoyed sharing his love of the Alaskan outdoors with family and friends.

Kevin fulfilled his dream of becoming an Apprentice Lineman, then Journeyman Lineman, then Foreman, then General Foreman and finished his career as Line Department Superintendent with Alcan Electric in Anchorage, retiring in 2014 after 25 years with the company. His word was his bond and he made deals with a handshake. He kept his promises, set a high standard for all who were lucky enough to work with and for him, and became a trusted leader and mentor to those coming up in the business. Kevin worked on, supervised and organized power projects all over the state of Alaska from Anchorage to Kodiak, Juneau to Fairbanks, and everywhere in between for contractors and utilities throughout his career.

Kevin and his wife Patty (Boyles) began dating in March 2005 and married in October 2017. Together they enjoyed gardening, travel, baseball games, boating in Seward and quiet time in their home in Anchorage. Kevin's best buddies always seemed to be the four-legged kind, and to him they were "family." Bentley, a.k.a. Pop-Pops, Swampy, Bo-Bo, will miss walks on the beach searching for agates and Mish-Mish will miss sitting on "the dock" with "dad."

Kevin was preceded in death by both parents; two older brothers; and his very special four-legged buddy, Tucker.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Patty; his sisters, Bonnie

There will be two Celebration of Life events: first in Anchorage and another following in Hagerman, Idaho. The Anchorage event will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the IBEW Local 1547 Union Hall, 3333 Denali Street, first floor meeting room. The Hagerman event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall at 281 North Street W.



