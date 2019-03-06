Obituary Guest Book View Sign

With sorrow and shock we announce the death of Kevin Rogers Nolan. Born 64 years ago in Sheridan, Wyo., his was a breech birth and it is possible that entering the world backwards informed his unique world view. He moved to Anchorage, Alaska, with his family in 1957. Whatever he turned a hand to he did expertly. It didn't matter - sheetrock, auto repair, plumbing, electrical - if someone else did it, Kevin did it better. Kevin knew everything, could repair anything and helped anyone.

An accomplished musician, Kevin entertained audiences with his skill on guitar, mandolin, banjo and concertina, as well as with his singing and songwriting. When woodworking caught his interest, he created exquisite vases, bowls, cups and, eventually, urns for friends who died. But of all Kevin's accomplishments, making friends was what he did best. With his peaceful spirit and gentle manner, he collected people, and each one meant more to him than all the others. His many friends in Anchorage, Nome and throughout Alaska can attest to this.

Kevin loved red-haired girls, garage sales and the quotes of Dorothy Parker. He thrived on wit, words and whimsy. He was incomparable and we don't know how we will manage without him.

Kevin is survived by his son, Michael; his grandchildren; his mother, Marjorie Nolan; his brothers, Mike (Jo), Dennis, Pat and Kelly (Sherri McNabb); sister-in-law, Beverly Nolan; and sisters, Erin Jettenberg (Terry) and Tara Cowen (Seth Cox), et al. He is preceded in death by his father, James D.; and his brother, Brian.

A celebration in his honor will be held on March 9, 2019, at the home of Thomas and Geneva Cowen, with another event to follow in the summer. Contact information is available on Kevin's Facebook page or by texting 907-444-8700.

