Kevin Vercelline died peacefully in his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 2, 2019, at the age of 42.

A service will be held at Aurora Baptist Church, 514 West Dimond Boulevard in Anchorage, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The service officiant will be Gregory Clark. A small reception will follow.

Kevin was born on Dec. 10, 1976, to Anna and James Vercelline in Clovis, N.M. He was the youngest of seven children. He moved to Alaska in 1989 with his mother and brother. He attended Bethel High School and returned to Clovis for his senior year and graduated from Clovis High. After graduation he returned to Anchorage, where he attended and graduated from Charter College. He worked at Tesoro on Lake Otis at 68th Avenue for about 20 years. He married Karrie Hager on Feb. 14, 2011, in Round Lake Beach, Ill. Kevin was an active member of Aurora Baptist Church.

Kevin was a great fan of Star Trek and Christian music. He was also a Green Bay Packers fan and could always be seen with his Packers hat on. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his wife and children.

His family wrote: "Kevin was loving, gentle and kind. He will be missed by all who knew him."

His pallbearers will include wonderful family and friends through their thoughts, hearts and the memories that he left us all.

Kevin was survived by his wife, Karrie; and children, James and Jessica of the home; his mother, Anna Vercelline of Anchorage; three sisters, Dorothy Kinley of Wasilla, Alaska, Ann Vercelline of Anchorage and Michelle McLaughlin of Anchorage; one brother, Chris Vercelline of San Diego, Calif.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kevin was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Roger; and his father, James.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .



1707 S. Bragaw St.

Anchorage , AK 99508

