Kim Rickie Jones passed away at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with heart disease. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Webb and Marcia Jones. As a boy Kim worked in his father's factory making fur seal souvenirs. He was creative, spiritual and resilient from a young age.

He had a love of music, gardening, fishing, the mountains, birds and animals. His larger-than-life personality and wonderful imagination led him into a career bringing entertainment and festivities to Anchorage. He organized and promoted many events including Blues on the Green, the Holiday Food and Gift Festival and The Taste of Anchorage. Some of the entertainers he brought to Anchorage were Natalie Cole, Kenny G, BB King, Jackson Browne, Kenny Loggins and Taj Mahal.

A special thanks to the clergy at Holy Family Cathedral and St. Patrick's parish for their guidance and inspiration. Our Lady of the Snows Chapel in Girdwood, Alaska, was a sacred place to him. What he enjoyed the most in his life was spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren Aidan and Alice.

We thank the many compassionate caregivers at Providence Hospital and the helpers from Compass Senior Care who assisted him in fulfilling his wishes to live independently. A very special thanks also goes out to Dr. White and Jenny RN, who were entrusted with Kim's primary care for more than 30 years.

Many thanks to his best friend Molly and the help and caring for our whole family and thanks to Bill Odom.

Kim Rickie Jones is survived by his daughter, Shannon Neville Bodenner and husband Jared. He is survived by his son, Daniel Nicholas Jones, who supported him during his last days. He is survived by his grandchildren, Aidan Rickie and Alice Denali, who were the most special beings in the world to him. He is survived by his forever dog, Snoop.

He will be missed by his ex-wife, Beth Goodwin, and many beloved brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother; father; stepfather; brother, Jerry; and sister, Tanya.

Rest well with the Angels braveheart.

