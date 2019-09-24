Kimberly Ann Chancey (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Dare Ave.
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-345-2244
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Dare Ave.
Anchorage, AK 99515
View Map
Obituary
Kim Chancey passed away surrounded by her family on Sept. 21, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Anchorage Funeral Home, 1800 Dare Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska. Hawaiian attire is encouraged.
Kim was born in Dallas, Texas, to Wilburn Barry Langlotz and Carolyn West Dorough Langlotz. She grew up in Richardson, Texas, with her sister, Kathy and brother, Richard.
Kim's motto was: loving others "always and in all ways." Indeed, her final gesture was born out of an ultimate generosity, by being an organ donor.
In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to LifeCenter Northwest at https://www.lcnw.org/financial-contribution/; or Life Alaska Donor Center at http://www.lifealaska.org/way_to_donate/pick_click_give.html.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019
