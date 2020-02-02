Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM PenAir Hangar 6000 Boeing Ave Anchorage , AK View Map Burial 4:30 PM Angelus Memorial Park 440 E. Klatt Rd Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kirk Douglas Watson, 58, passed away at Providence Alaska Medical Center on January 22, 2020 at 8:25 pm surrounded by his loving family and friends.



Kirk was born on June 14, 1962, a native from Redding, California. During his high school years, Kirk developed an interest in aviation. After graduating from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a bachelor of science degree Kirk earned all his commercial ratings at Spartan College of Aeronautics in Oklahoma. He was able to combine two of his earliest passions, flying for a Doctor out to ranches while tending to and riding horses.



After building his hours and flight instructing in Los Angeles, California Kirk moved to Alaska in 1993 where he would first work in Naknek and Dillingham flying to the Alaska villages for Yute Air Alaska and Kings Flying Service. In 1995 Kirk joined PenAir for the next 25 years where he would serve as a Captain, Airline Pilot Examiner, Instructor, Director of Training and Flight Standards.



While Kirk was an avid outdoorsman and an adventurer who loved exploring the world, hunting, fishing, skiing, mountain biking, and hiking, his biggest impact was in the aviation community. He was loved and known by others for his commitment to aviation safety as a mentor and instructor creating a new generation of skilled pilots. Kirk was a talented instructor, keenly aware of emergency procedures and common pilot errors. He knew your weaknesses and presented a scenario where you would make a mistake. But, as in life when you made those mistakes, Kirk would show you through action and words without gloating where you mistepped, while reassuring you that in the grand scheme of things that there was room to improve and an opportunity to learn.



Kirk is survived by his partner, Sherwin Pe Benito of 23 years whom he met on Cinco De Mayo through mutual friends; mother Michelle Ackerman; siblings, Marc and Chad; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Kirk is preceded in death by his father; Douglas Watson.



A Celebration of his Life and Adventures was held from 1:00-4:00pm at PenAir Hangar, 6000 Boeing Ave., Anchorage, AK 99502 on Saturday, January 25th. The Burial was held at 4:30pm at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 E. Klatt Rd., Anchorage, AK 99515.



Memorial donations may be sent to Sherwin Pebenito, 8315 Eleusis Drive, Anchorage, AK 99502.





