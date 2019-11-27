Kristie Anne Walston passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, in Regency Hospital, at the age of 67 years after battling pancreatic cancer.
Kristie was born in Anchorage, Alaska on Aug. 9, 1952, to Clarence (Slim) Walston and Veronica Heck Walston. In 1967, Kristie moved with her mother and brother to Young America, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis. She graduated from Mayer Lutheran High School at Mayer, Minnesota in 1970. After that, Kristie went to the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Social Work. Her first positions were working with young adults in group homes in the Minneapolis and Wilmar, Minnesota areas. In 2007, Kristie moved back to Anchorage where she was employed as a social worker at Nine Star Education and Employment Services until her death.
Kristie is survived by her brother, Barry Walston, of Anchorage; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins living in Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Kristie will be remembered for her sense of justice, her expectations of people to do their best, her sense of humour, her loving care, her determination, her sense of adventure, and her joy in all the dogs she and Barry loved over the years.
Funeral services for Kristie will be held at Anchorage Lutheran Church, 1420 N Street,
Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A time of lunch and fellowship will follow the service at the church. All are welcome.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019