Kristina "Krisi" May Mattson, 51, passed away at her home in Willow, Alaska, on April 28, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1967, on Kwajalein, Marshall Islands. She traveled to Alaska at the age of 1 year old.

She grew up in Eagle River, Alaska, and attended Homestead Elementary School and Chugiak-Gruening Junior/Senior High School. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.

Her last position was with Thomas Head & Greisen as an administrative assistant. She was employed there until she fell ill.

She attended church at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Eagle River. Krisi enjoyed art, biking, rafting on Nancy Lake, fishing, skiing, sitting by the campfire and spending time with her family. Krisi cherished her two children: Shelby and Trevor. She loved to laugh and make others laugh with her jokes.

Krisi was loved by her friends and was known for her kindness, thoughtfulness, sense of humor, generosity and her love for others. She was a great sister, awesome mother, terrific friend and beloved daughter.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce H. Mattson; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her daughter, Shelby May Tarbox; her son, Trevor Mattson Tarbox; her mother, Karen Mattson; and her siblings, Sheri (Paul) Mattson Brauneis, Terri Norene, Steven (Kim) Mattson and Dale Mattson. She had numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her greatly.

The celebration of life will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 17108 Hanson Street in Eagle River, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 4 p.m. A reception will follow.

Condolences and memorial contributions on behalf of her children can be sent to Sheri Mattson Brauneis, P.O. Box 873831, Wasilla, AK 99687.



