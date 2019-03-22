Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kyle Sterling Pitka Stark passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Kyle was born on May 2, 1992, to Liza DeWilde and Wayne Pitka in Fairbanks. He was adopted at a young age by his auntie Emily Pitka and uncle Wesley Stark, and was blessed with two families that loved and always supported him.

Kyle attended school in Fairbanks, and was a wrestler in middle and high school. He was a fearless and daring skateboarder who spent many hours at Joel's Skate Park growing up. He graduated from North Pole High School, and worked summers as a firefighter.

He was a kind, caring active young man with a big smile on his face that hugged everyone. He loved the outdoors and spent summers in fish camp, and hunting in the fall. He was a proud native dancer and creative artist. Kyle enjoyed drawing, pottery, writing rap tunes and playing his guitar.

He will be dearly missed and is survived by his dad, Wayne Pitka (Bobbie Jo); adopted parents, Emily Pitka and Wesley Stark; and siblings, Rita Pitka, Wayne DeWilde, Lewis Sunnyboy and Calee Stark.

He is also survived by his grandmother, Wilma Eibner; many aunts, uncles and cousins from the Pitka, Stark, Adams and DeWilde families in Fairbanks, Rampart, Huslia and Phoenix; and close family, Terry and Sharon Sunnyboy who always welcomed Kyle into their home.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Liza DeWilde; and grandparents, Sam and Eliza Pitka Sr., and Lloyd and Amelia DeWilde.

Kyle's funeral and traditional potlatch was held in Fairbanks on March 21, 2019. He was laid to rest at Birch Hill Cemetery.

Those who wish to remember Kyle with a gift may donate to Joel's Skate Park, 1890 Marika Road, Fairbanks, AK 99709.



