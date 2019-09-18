Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaPriel Stephan. View Sign Service Information Alliance Bible Church 941 E Dowling Rd Anchorage, AK 99518 (907) 562-3238 Memorial service 11:00 AM Alliance Bible Church Dowling Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LaPriel was born in Welser, Idaho, to James and Lydia Anderson. She was the youngest of eight children. Full of spunk and charm from her childhood, she enjoyed her large family, farm life, high school sports and friends. At the age of 18, her adventurous and helping spirit brought her on a trek to the U.S. territory of Alaska. Soon after her arrival to Anchorage, Alaska, she met her future husband, Walt Stephan - it was a match. Walt and LaPriel married on Nov. 30, 1941. As longtime Alaskans, they shared many business and community interests, including a grocery store, toy store, potato chip company, landscaping business, real estate, Painting Palette and Gallery 20, all of which LaPriel was an integral part.

They had three sons, Michael, Patrick and Shawn, and a daughter, Susan LaPriel, and thrived on being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. LaPriel had many personal interests and pursuits: she was well known by her friends and family as an artist and of having a gift of hospitality, offering a meal to anyone at any time, and was involved in her church, book club, Anchorage Women's Club, Gideon's, Bible studies, PTA, Youth for Christ and Pioneers of Alaska. LaPriel was a beautiful and inviting woman, who lived out her faith in God by loving Him and faithfully loving others.

The Legacy of LaPriel Clowe Stephan lives on in each of us, as we choose to live as she did: caring for others, forgiving offenses, speaking words of encouragement or taking someone to lunch. More than anything else, she would want each of us to know that we are truly loved and accepted by the God who now has her joyfully in His eternal care.

A memorial service with reception following will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Alliance Bible Church on Dowling Road in Anchorage, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery on Klatt Road in Anchorage, at 3 p.m., following the memorial service.



Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019

