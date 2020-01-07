Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laquanda Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Laquanda Ross, age 39, died at home on Dec. 25, 2019. Laquanda was born on Feb. 13, 1980, in Canton, Ohio. She was the eldest daughter of Melanie Dobbins and David Ross.

Laquanda loved her family and all that came into contact with her. She seemed to adopt kids throughout her life, adding to the number of the family. She also really loved Christmas and would strive to ensure that all the kids had plenty. It was on this beloved day she went home to be with Jesus.

Laquanda accepted Christ at an early age and attended many fellowships in the city.

She is survived by her mother, Melanie Dobbins; father, David Ross (Keala Leopoldo); grandmothers, Shirley Dobbins and Andre Leopoldo; sisters, Alana Cleckley, Shirquan Ross, Khadijah Ross, Kaleah Ross-Leopoldo, Kaimana Matavale, Krystal Matavale and Koleka Matavale; brothers, Jason Williams, Delquan Ross and JeVaun Miles; children, Quinton Henderson, Laquanda Henderson and Elizabeth Stevens; her children's father, Quinton Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and adopted family.

Arrangements are with Anchorage Funeral Home and Crematory.

Services will be held Anchorage Funeral Home and Crematory, on Jan. 8, 2019. A viewing will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and service at 1 p.m.

