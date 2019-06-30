Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lara Marie Highland. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mirror Lake Send Flowers Obituary

Lara Marie Highland passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2019, while camping at a beautiful spot near Fairbanks, Alaska. Her warm heart, big smile and ready laugh will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.

Lara was born on Nov. 11, 1970, in Atlanta, Ga., where she attended Winnona Park Elementary School. She moved to Anchorage, Alaska, with her family in 1978, where she attended O'Malley Elementary School and Service High School. Lara also lived in Sydney, Australia, where she attended Gordon Primary School and Killara High School.

Lara's three children were the light of her life. Some of their special memories are dancing with her in the kitchen, the annual July 4th camping trip and random spur of the moment adventures. They remember her as a fun-loving, adventurous mother who would talk with them about anything and laugh about the silliest things.

As soon as Lara arrived in Alaska, she learned to love fishing on the family boat, delighting in catching salmon, halibut and crab. Camping became a favorite activity that she enjoyed throughout her life.

Lara was a hair stylist extraordinaire who had a talent for talking with anyone and making fast friends of her clients. She loved owning her salon, where her bubbly and welcoming personality made everyone feel at home.

Lara loved the outdoors, flowers and animals, especially her treasured cats. Outgoing, fun and ever optimistic, she was always willing to try a new adventure. She loved dragonflies, the color teal and all funny movies. Lara was one of those rare people who could find the bright side of everything.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Ariel, Zachary and Sarah Hutchinson; grandchildren, Brenson, Cayson and Layken Ramsey; siblings, Sarah, Deborah and Eric Highland; mother, Suzanne Davenport; father, Lynn Highland; stepmother, Marsha Burns; and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Lara's life is planned for Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Mirror Lake.

