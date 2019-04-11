Larry French (1947 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "It can be so hard to face the first year without your loved..."
    - Betty French
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. We lived less than a..."
    - Mel Hughes
  • "My deepest condolences for you all as you learn to continue..."
    - Becky Jones McLear
  • "Mom and Pop French were a Godsend to me. They are family..."
    - Leah
  • "I wish I could be there. There are people here in Texas who..."
    - Daughn Ranne

Larry Bill French, 71, passed away on April 6, 2019, in Palmer, Alaska. A service will be held at Kehl's Mortuary, 209 South Alaska Street in Palmer, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, and a potluck Celebration of Life will follow directly after in the lobby at 1102 South Chugach Street.
Bill French was born on May 10, 1947, in Portland, Ind., to Eldon and Helen French. He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. French; daughters, Karen J. Heal and Daughn L. Ranne; and grandchildren, Connor B. Heal and Noah J. Heal. He is preceded in death by his father, Eldon E. French; mother, Helen L. French; stepmother, Audra L. French; and sister, Karen J. Reed.
Funeral Home
Kehl's Palmer Legacy Funeral Home
209 S. Alaska St.
Palmer, AK 99645
(907) 745-3580
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.