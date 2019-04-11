Larry Bill French, 71, passed away on April 6, 2019, in Palmer, Alaska. A service will be held at Kehl's Mortuary, 209 South Alaska Street in Palmer, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, and a potluck Celebration of Life will follow directly after in the lobby at 1102 South Chugach Street.
Bill French was born on May 10, 1947, in Portland, Ind., to Eldon and Helen French. He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. French; daughters, Karen J. Heal and Daughn L. Ranne; and grandchildren, Connor B. Heal and Noah J. Heal. He is preceded in death by his father, Eldon E. French; mother, Helen L. French; stepmother, Audra L. French; and sister, Karen J. Reed.
Kehl's Palmer Legacy Funeral Home
209 S. Alaska St.
Palmer, AK 99645
(907) 745-3580
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019