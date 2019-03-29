Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Larry Heater, 81, passed away after a long, brave battle with heart failure on March 23, 2019. He was in his yard at the Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska, helping a friend prepare a load of lumber to freight up the Yentna River. He built his life around freighting, towing and helping people in need on the Deshka, Susitna and Yentna rivers for the last 25 years. Larry operated as Rebel Rescue for the last two decades - towing stranded boats at all hours of the day and night, pursuing lost snowmachines in the darkest of winters, assisting Alaska Fish and Game and the State Troopers, and being the hero for more people than we could ever write about. Larry and his wife Lucille owned and operated the Rebels Roost Lodge on the Yentna River from 1981 to 1998. She wrote a book about their years together at the lodge entitled "Life on the Yentna."

Larry was born in North Powder, Ore., in 1937. He was a proud U.S.

Larry and Lucille drove the Alcan Highway from California in 1972, in a pickup truck with a camper full of children, three dogs and a litter of puppies born somewhere along the way. It was Larry's lifelong aspiration to live in Alaska and build his own self sufficient life. His brother Dale also moved to Alaska, as they had dreamed about as teenagers in the foothills of Washington after seeing a bumper sticker with the "Alaska or Bust" slogan.

Larry is survived by his wife, Lucille; his five children, Richard Heater, Willis Wagner, Mitzi Eaton, Diana Winchester and Billy Miller Sr.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Mary Heater; and her children and grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Theresa Heater; and his brother, Dale Heater.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Legacy Funeral Homes, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla. Friends, neighbors and all those that knew him are invited to stop by to have a cup of coffee, share stories and celebrate his adventurous life with his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the s organization in his name.

1015 South Check Street

Wasilla , AK 99654

