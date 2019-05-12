Wasilla resident, Larry Hill, 59, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2019.
He was born in Portland, OR on December 27, 1959 to Arthur and Lodece Hill. Larry moved to Alaska in 1989. He worked for Pioneer Door and Veco Construction before starting his own company--Preferred Overhead Door. Fishing and hunting were Larry's favorite hobbies. Clowning around with friends and family was his true love. Larry touched a lot of lives and will be missed by many people.
He is survived by his brothers: Paul (Myrna) of Portland, OR, Jim (Carol) of Anchorage, AK, Mike (Sherry) of Wasilla, AK; his niece Joanna and nephew Ryse.
All who knew Larry are invited to a memorial service at Wasilla Bible Church on May 16, at 4:00 p.m. Please bring your stories and share some laughs. He would want it that way.
The family asked that any donations be made to Set Free Alaska, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 12, 2019