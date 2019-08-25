Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Maurice Bailey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Maurice Bailey was born in Newport, Ore., to Colleen Connolly and Maurice Bailey. He was truly one of a kind.

He had a very big personality who loved baseball, cooking and big family events. Larry had been a left-handed pitcher all throughout high school and continued to play softball up until the week of his untimely death in St. George, Utah.

Larry lived in many states and even spent 10 years in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. He primarily lived in Alaska, where he worked for others and himself in the service industry. Larry always said he was the proudest of his children. One cannot describe him without including his endless love for old movies and the "good old days."

Larry had a big heart. He always tried his best to do the right thing - sometimes he just got a little mixed up about what that right thing was! The women in his life were numerous; in his day he was quite the ladies man! There was a time that he would host the family holiday dinners. He was a great cook. As he got older and became a life long bachelor - even though he was trying to change that! - he loved to get invited over for dinner. Finally, when thinking about Larry, he was most famous for his letters. Good and bad, we all received them at one time or another - for some of us, more than one time!

He leaves behind brothers, Warren (Kathy) Bailey of Anchorage, Alaska, Ray (Marsha) Bailey of Palmer, Alaska, Sam Bailey of Beaverton, Ore., and Mark (Rita) Neuharth of Wasilla, Alaska; sisters, Kathy (O'Neil) of Wasilla, Virginia (Mark) Peterson of Beaverton, Nora (Bob) Firmin of Eagle River, Alaska, and Nancy (Robert) Lovy of Woodinville, Wash.; daughter, Deanna (Richard) Teders of Anchorage; sons, Scott Bailey of Casa Grande, Ariz., Mark and Michael (Serene) Bailey of Vancouver, B.C., and Reine Bailey of Fairbanks, Alaska; grandchildren, Bailey Butcher, Bradley Butcher, Tristen Bailey, Garen Teders and Ian Teders, plus a granddaughter due to be born in December 2019; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Joanna Bailey; brother, Tracy Timlick; mother, Colleen Connolly; dad, Maurice Bailey; and stepmother, Marge Bailey Bush.

