Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Smith. View Sign Service Information Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home 203 Pleasant St Belding , MI 48809 (616)-794-1630 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home 203 Pleasant St Belding , MI 48809 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home 203 Pleasant St Belding , MI 48809 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry A.

In 1975, Larry moved his family to Alaska and began working on the trans-Alaska pipeline and stayed on to its completion. His most notable work on the pipeline was working at Isabel Pass. Larry continued to live primarily in Anchorage, Alaska, until his retirement. He worked as a construction superintendent on many projects primarily in Alaska, but also followed work opportunities around the country and the world. He had moved back to the Rockford/Greenville area about 7 years ago.

He was an accomplished private pilot, enjoyed NASCAR, motorcycles and other outside activities. His dog Gypsy was by his side since retirement. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Larry is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Trisha (Ron) Smith of Tumwater, Wash.; grandson, Connor Smith; his siblings, Yvonne Taylor of Perkins, Okla., Connie Warner of Rockford, Ron (Colleen) Smith of Greenville, Joan (Keith) Ledin of Sheridan; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Timmy, in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, with Pastor Paul Hulford officiating. Committal prayers will follow at Ashley Cemetery, Grattan Township. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the Montcalm County Community Mental Health Program, Metron of Greenville Activities Fund or Barrie's Place. To share a message of condolence, order flowers or share a special memory of Larry, please visit the website of the funeral home at Larry A. Smith , 78, of Rockford, Mich., died on Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at Metron of Greenville. Larry was born on Dec. 23, 1940, near Greenville, Mich., the son of Ray and Ida (Deal) Smith. He graduated from Belding High School with the Class of 1959 and after graduation worked at the family farm for a few years. Leaving the farm, he began his career in construction trades.In 1975, Larry moved his family to Alaska and began working on the trans-Alaska pipeline and stayed on to its completion. His most notable work on the pipeline was working at Isabel Pass. Larry continued to live primarily in Anchorage, Alaska, until his retirement. He worked as a construction superintendent on many projects primarily in Alaska, but also followed work opportunities around the country and the world. He had moved back to the Rockford/Greenville area about 7 years ago.He was an accomplished private pilot, enjoyed NASCAR, motorcycles and other outside activities. His dog Gypsy was by his side since retirement. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.Larry is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Trisha (Ron) Smith of Tumwater, Wash.; grandson, Connor Smith; his siblings, Yvonne Taylor of Perkins, Okla., Connie Warner of Rockford, Ron (Colleen) Smith of Greenville, Joan (Keith) Ledin of Sheridan; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Timmy, in infancy.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, with Pastor Paul Hulford officiating. Committal prayers will follow at Ashley Cemetery, Grattan Township. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., at the funeral home.Memorials may be given to the Montcalm County Community Mental Health Program, Metron of Greenville Activities Fund or Barrie's Place. To share a message of condolence, order flowers or share a special memory of Larry, please visit the website of the funeral home at www.jffh.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close