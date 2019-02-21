Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Laura Jane Wolkoff-Boskofsky, born on June 19, 1964, in Kodiak, Alaska, to the late Roy and Lucinda Wolkoff passed away at the age of 54 on Feb. 16, 2019, at her family home.

Laura was born and raised in Kodiak. She was the fourth child of Roy and Lucinda Wolkoff. She is survived by her husband, Nick Boskofsky Sr.; sons, Donald Roy Parker and Aaron Parker; stepsons, Nick Boskofsky Jr., Harry Boskofsky and Darren Boskofsky; grandchildren, Peyton Rose Parker and Dominic Parker; her sisters, Shirley Wolkoff, Caroline Wolkoff and Carla Wolkoff; brothers, Roy Wolkoff Jr., Terry Wolkoff Sr. and Shawn Wolkoff; nephews, Roy Elie Wolkoff, Devon Wolkoff and Terry Wolkoff Jr.; and nieces, Patricia Wolkoff, Rebecca Wolkoff and McKenna Jean Wolkoff.

Laura is preceded in death by her nephew, Charlie Walton.

Laura loved flowers, she worked as a florist at many Kodiak and Anchorage area floral shops. Most recently she was self-employed in her home. She created beautiful flower arrangements for St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Church as well as floral decorations at special events for family and friends.

Laura will be remembered by her family and friends as a beautiful, loving and caring lady. She had a big heart and was always near when family members and friends needed help. Laura sat diligently at the bedside of her mother, uncle, and aunt when they passed. She was a excellent cook and made the best homemade bread and baked goods. Laura also liked to craft beautiful silk flower wreaths and arrangements for her home and presents for loved ones. She was an exceptional homemaker and always kept a neat tidy home for her family.

Friends and family can pay their last respects at St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral, 401 Turpin Street, Anchorage, Alaska 99504. Visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. A repast will take place in the basement of the church following the funeral service.

Legacy Funeral Services is taking care of funeral arrangements. The funeral service will be officiated by Father Peter Chris. Laura and her mother were dedicated to providing baked goods for church bakes sales. Those who wish may donate in Laura's name to the St. Innocent Orthodox sisterhood, 401 Turpin St. Anchorage, Alaska 99504.

