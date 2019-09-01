Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura McKibbon. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Keypoint Church 3700 Medical Center Pkwy. Bentonville , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Elizabeth McKibbon (Doebele) of Rogers, Ark., passed away on Aug. 21, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1966, in Kansas City, Mo., to Gary Robert and Hannah Louise Doebele.

Laura grew up with her parents and brother in Leavenworth, Kan., and graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1984, when she relocated to Farmington, Ark. She returned to Leavenworth for a few years before relocating to Alaska in 1988. Laura married Gary McKibbon in 1993, and her sons Skyler and Jordan were both born in Alaska in 1999 and 2003, respectively. In 2005, Laura and her family moved back to Arkansas, where she resided until passing.

Laura had an entrepreneurial spirit, and worked to startup a number of businesses over the years. She loved life and especially her boys, but also loved animals. She took in many stray animals over the years and cared for them all. Laura was always young at heart and loved to see her boys grow and flourish.

She will be missed by her sons, Skyler Alan McKibbon and Jordan Robert Joseph McKibbon; her mother, Hannah Doebele; brother, Daniel Doebele and his wife Amy; and her boyfriend, Shelby Steele, all of Rogers, Ark.; and Daisy English and family in Fayetteville, Ark.; plus hundreds of friends and extended family across Kansas, Alaska and Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Alan McKibbon, in 2008; and her father, Gary Robert Doebele, in 2014.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Keypoint Church, 3700 Medical Center Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Donations may be made to the Jordan Skyler McKibbon Memorial, at any Arvest Bank, account ending 9037. Laura Elizabeth McKibbon (Doebele) of Rogers, Ark., passed away on Aug. 21, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1966, in Kansas City, Mo., to Gary Robert and Hannah Louise Doebele.Laura grew up with her parents and brother in Leavenworth, Kan., and graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1984, when she relocated to Farmington, Ark. She returned to Leavenworth for a few years before relocating to Alaska in 1988. Laura married Gary McKibbon in 1993, and her sons Skyler and Jordan were both born in Alaska in 1999 and 2003, respectively. In 2005, Laura and her family moved back to Arkansas, where she resided until passing.Laura had an entrepreneurial spirit, and worked to startup a number of businesses over the years. She loved life and especially her boys, but also loved animals. She took in many stray animals over the years and cared for them all. Laura was always young at heart and loved to see her boys grow and flourish.She will be missed by her sons, Skyler Alan McKibbon and Jordan Robert Joseph McKibbon; her mother, Hannah Doebele; brother, Daniel Doebele and his wife Amy; and her boyfriend, Shelby Steele, all of Rogers, Ark.; and Daisy English and family in Fayetteville, Ark.; plus hundreds of friends and extended family across Kansas, Alaska and Arkansas.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Alan McKibbon, in 2008; and her father, Gary Robert Doebele, in 2014.Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Keypoint Church, 3700 Medical Center Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712.Donations may be made to the Jordan Skyler McKibbon Memorial, at any Arvest Bank, account ending 9037. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close