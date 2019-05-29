Please join us on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 1 p.m., to celebrate our mother Laura Leasure's life. We will be hosting a gathering to celebrate her by serving her favorite foods, drinks, music and prayers. This event will be held at Mom's "Cabin in the woods" in Big Lake, Alaska. Follow signs starting at the Big Lake round-a-bout. This is a family event and all are welcome. Please feel free to bring your favorite side dish or dessert. We look forward to sharing stories, memories and some fellowship.
"A dragonfly to remind me even though we are apart ... your spirit is always with me forever in my heart."
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 29, 2019