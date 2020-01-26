Laura "Dali" Castner passed away Wednesday January 15th in her home state of Ohio, having come full circle in a life fit for fiction, full of travel and mischief. Never one to sit on the sideline, Dali grabbed life and shook the change from its pockets; leaving a trail of stories, tears and laughter. None of us are just a sum of parts and Dali was no exception; a source of unequaled kindness and venom, her presence was always fierce. Too often it pushed others away and made her path difficult, but as Michelle Shocked wrote almost biographically,
" she never had a job where she was not fired, ....never found a town where she was not hired"
Our gift to her memory is to cherish the thecnicolor life and even the battered confetti in the street, evidence a parade has passed us by.
Dali is survived by daughters Chandler and Flannery, and enormous grandson Cannon.
Updated memorial info @ bit.ly/DaliCastner
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020