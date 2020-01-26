Laura S. Castner (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura S. Castner.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Laura "Dali" Castner passed away Wednesday January 15th in her home state of Ohio, having come full circle in a life fit for fiction, full of travel and mischief. Never one to sit on the sideline, Dali grabbed life and shook the change from its pockets; leaving a trail of stories, tears and laughter. None of us are just a sum of parts and Dali was no exception; a source of unequaled kindness and venom, her presence was always fierce. Too often it pushed others away and made her path difficult, but as Michelle Shocked wrote almost biographically,

" she never had a job where she was not fired, ....never found a town where she was not hired"

Our gift to her memory is to cherish the thecnicolor life and even the battered confetti in the street, evidence a parade has passed us by.

Dali is survived by daughters Chandler and Flannery, and enormous grandson Cannon.

Updated memorial info @ bit.ly/DaliCastner
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.