Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence Fernando Casalamitao. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Service 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Laurence Fernando Casalamitao was born on Nov. 10, 1932, in the Philippines. Laurence comes from a traditional family of farmers, where she had spent most of her youth and middle age as a farmer herself. She had known her now-husband Mark Casalamitao since youth, but it wasn't until she had asked him to partake in a theater play with her during a small-town Christmas festival where they developed feelings for each other that a love story unfolded. They said their wedding vows on Sept. 16, 1955. Together they had eight children: Leopoldo, Nestor, Zenaida, Emilia, Camillo Jr., Adorita, Estrella and Joel. Laurence and Mark made it their goal to bring their family to America; they both made it to California in 1985. After realizing that extended family of Laurence lived in Alaska, they both made the decision to move up north in 1988, and proceeded to bring up five of their children: Zenaida, Estrella, Adorita, Joel and Emilia, respectively. Later on, their children's spouses followed the journey, as well as grandchildren. Laurence retired as soon as it was known that her daughter Estrella was pregnant with her only child, princess Erica! Laurence then spent the rest of her retirement peacefully in Anchorage, Alaska, where her and Mark own a family home.

Laurence gracefully passed on Christmas day 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital, and is survived by her husband, Mark Casalamitao; her five children, Zenaida, Emilia, Adorita, Estrella and Joel; as well as their many grandchildren and extended family and friends. Though her time has ended here on earth, her journey of many miles taken with Mark is still going strong with the help of their 20-plus grandchildren.

A service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515. She will be cremated on Jan. 8, 2020. Our beloved Laurence Fernando Casalamitao was born on Nov. 10, 1932, in the Philippines. Laurence comes from a traditional family of farmers, where she had spent most of her youth and middle age as a farmer herself. She had known her now-husband Mark Casalamitao since youth, but it wasn't until she had asked him to partake in a theater play with her during a small-town Christmas festival where they developed feelings for each other that a love story unfolded. They said their wedding vows on Sept. 16, 1955. Together they had eight children: Leopoldo, Nestor, Zenaida, Emilia, Camillo Jr., Adorita, Estrella and Joel. Laurence and Mark made it their goal to bring their family to America; they both made it to California in 1985. After realizing that extended family of Laurence lived in Alaska, they both made the decision to move up north in 1988, and proceeded to bring up five of their children: Zenaida, Estrella, Adorita, Joel and Emilia, respectively. Later on, their children's spouses followed the journey, as well as grandchildren. Laurence retired as soon as it was known that her daughter Estrella was pregnant with her only child, princess Erica! Laurence then spent the rest of her retirement peacefully in Anchorage, Alaska, where her and Mark own a family home.Laurence gracefully passed on Christmas day 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital, and is survived by her husband, Mark Casalamitao; her five children, Zenaida, Emilia, Adorita, Estrella and Joel; as well as their many grandchildren and extended family and friends. Though her time has ended here on earth, her journey of many miles taken with Mark is still going strong with the help of their 20-plus grandchildren.A service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road, Anchorage, AK 99515. She will be cremated on Jan. 8, 2020. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close