Laurie Alexander Gray of Anchorage, Alaska, died peacefully at home in College Village on Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020. He was 78 years old.

Hailing originally from Prince George, British Columbia (BC), Canada, Laurie Gray began a lifelong railroad career there with the Canadian National Railway (CN). In 1974, he relocated to Anchorage as a CN Branch Manager.

Laurie married Karen J. Morrissey in 1980, becoming her life partner and a committed stepfather to her two young sons, Brian and Daniel. The two met through his connections with the Alaska Railroad, where Karen worked for almost 48 years.

After a two-year stint with the Alaska Railroad as Freight Sales Manager from 1985 1987, Gray took the leap into business for himself, flourishing as an independent sales agent until his retirement in 2008. He primarily represented the CN Aquatrain, which moved freight between Prince Rupert, BC, and the Port of Whittier, Alaska, aboard the world's largest rail barge at that time.

Later in life, Laurie and Karen traveled extensively together, thoroughly enjoying their visits to Central and South America and Europe; and their frequent vacations in Hawaii. In 1999, the duo completed the famed 33-mile Chilkoot Trail, stretching from Skagway, Alaska, to Bennet, BC - a treasured highlight of their shared travel adventures.

Beyond dedication to career and family, Laurie was known for his quiet, determined generosity. His charitable spirit was demonstrated in actions big and small - from faithfully delivering groceries to hungry families as a F.I.S.H. program volunteer, to nurturing - and ultimately adopting - a forlorn stray cat.

Laurie's true calling was as a grandfather, a role he relished since 2011. Little Viv's arrival offered a new - and beloved - outlet for Laurie's big-hearted grace.

Laurie Gray was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Carrie Jane Gray; and his siblings, Jaime, Rob Roy and Nadine.

