Lawrence E. McGee died on December 6, 2019. He was 74 years-old. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Palmer.



Born in Westwood, Massachusetts, Larry received a degree in Public Health from UMass, Amherst. He moved to Alaska in 1973 and lived in Palmer until his death. Larry worked in various occupations throughout his life, including a mountaineering store, the American Lung Association in various states, law firms, and his own company as a process server. He retired early due to health issues but continued to travel and volunteer for various organizations including Valley Hospital, Valley Community for Recycling Solutions, and Soil and Water Conservation Service. He was also a volunteer firefighter, EMT and ambulance driver for the City of Palmer for 20 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, biking, running and took canoe trips throughout Alaska; in his youth, he was a mountaineering field assistant, working in the Dry Valleys, Central Victoria Land, Antarctica, and Mt. Logan. For his service in Antarctica, he had a mountain named after him, Mt. McGee. He was also active in the local square dancing and contra dancing communities, enjoying the music and people.



He is preceded by his brother, Doug McGee, and his brother-in-law, Carl Kristenson. He is survived by his wife, Pat Kilmain; sister, Janice Kristenson; sister-in-law, Laura McGee; nephew, Wayne Kristenson; and nieces, Beverly Kristenson Helton, Shannon McGee Grauer, and Tracey McGee. Larry loved hard work, had a wry sense of humor, and touched many lives. He will be much missed.



Donations can be made to the Valley Community for Recycling Solutions in Palmer.

