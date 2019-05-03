Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jewel Lake Parish 3833 Strawberry Rd Anchorage, AK 99502 (907) 243-2146 Memorial service 11:00 AM Jewel Lake Parrish 3833 Strawberry Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Layne Rolland Ratcliffe, 85, died on April 27, 2019, due to Alzheimer's complications.

Layne was born in Hubbard, Ore., in 1933. In 1945, his father moved the family to Anchorage, Alaska, saying they would try it out for three years and if they didn't like it they could move back to Oregon. They liked it. Layne graduated from Anchorage High School in 1953. After being drafted and serving in the Army for two years, he returned to college. He attended the University of Fairbanks, where he met his wife by winking at her while playing pinochle. Their first date: target practice. He continued to impress her by flying his small plane to visit her when she worked at Denali (McKinley) Park during the summer.

Layne was most at home in Alaska: flying his Cessna, fishing in Seward, crabbing in Homer, panning for gold, clam digging and spending time at the family cabin. He was always looking for opportunities to crack a joke. The last time a relative asked him for a hug he asked, "What are you going to do with it?"

Layne was a hard worker and always kept busy. The word "bored" was not in his vocabulary. He was generous and always eager to lend a hand to others, often sharing his knowledge of investing, engineering and other technical things. Layne worked for ATU and ACS for 35 years as a telephone engineer. After retiring, he and his wife enjoyed traveling coast-to-coast in their camper and taking numerous river and ocean cruises.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Caroline; sister, Bonnie (Bill) Fast; children, Dale (Debbie) and Ken (Susan) of Anchorage and June (Colin) Miller of Eugene, Ore.; and grandchildren, Jamie (Lindsey) Miller, Kelsey (Reid) Davis, Kristen (Dan) Taylor, Trenton, Aaron and Casey Miller and Heidi.

A memorial service will be held on May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Jewel Lake Parrish, 3833 Strawberry Road, Anchorage, AK 99502. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska or Serendipity Adult Day Services.

