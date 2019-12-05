Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leif Gaylord Herrington. View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hotel Captain Cook at the Quarter Deck Send Flowers Obituary

Leif Gaylord Herrington passed away with pancreatic cancer on Nov. 14, 2019, in Kirkland, Wash., at age 69. Leif was born to Albert Lee Herrington and Diane Louise Gaylord (Herrington) (Paddock) on May 5, 1950, in Miami, Fla. At 3, he, along with his mother and older brother, Lance, boarded the Alaska Ferry System to join their father who was already living in Juneau, Alaska. Upon arriving, they felt right at home with the help of Pastor Herald and Joey Dawson and sons, Kent Dawson and Danny Dawson.

Leif attended Douglas Elementary School. His kindergarten teacher was well-known Mrs. Eichmann. His mother, Diane Herrington, had a nursery called "Happy Time Nursery." His best friend in those days was Roger Holman. There were many special memories from nursery days, Robert and Amy Isaac, Jim and his sister Mary Lee Peterson and Suzie Bayer. His lifelong best friends were Keaton and Colleen Gildersleeve, owners of the oldest and largest logging camp "Gildersleeve Logging Company" in Southeast Alaska.

Leif's parents were from Jacksonville, Fla. His father, Lee Herrington, was transferred with the Coast Guard from the search and rescue center in Miami. They later divorced in 1961.

Growing up in Douglas and Juneau, Alaska, Leif came to love boating and fishing. Dr. Joe Reiderer would take the two brothers fishing and had a positive influence on their lives.

Leif's mother remarried and moved to Dillingham, Alaska.

He attended Laurelwood Academy, graduating in three years and was valedictorian of his class. He earned his way through college by fishing in Bristol Bay. He attended Walla Walla College for two years, excelled in mathematics and was top in his class. Leif attended the University of Oregon his junior and senior years and was in the top 1% of all 40,000 students at the school. He was inducted as a student into the Betta Gamma Sigma International Business Honor Society, one of the very top business school programs in the world.

He worked for Burrough Corporation, now known as Unisys Inc., where he became their youngest sales manager in the history of the company. In 1976, he started his own company, "Advanced Business Computers," with friend Ken Murray. The computer company grew rapidly and expanded across the U.S. They renamed it "Bidtek" in the early 1980s, specializing in software and computers for the construction industry. They sold the company in 1986 to a hedge fund. In 2003, it was renamed Viewpoint Construction Software and later sold to Mitt Romney's Bain Capital. A few years later, Bain Capital sold it to their competitor "Trimble" for $1.2 billion in the largest private sale in the history of the state of Oregon. Leif went on to sell real estate with his sister, Lisa Herrington.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Albert Lee Herrington and Diane Louise Gaylord (Herrington) (Paddock).

He leaves the love of his life, Mem Herrington; children, Kami Herrington, Kevin and Danielle Parry; siblings, Lance Herrington and Lisa Herrington; brother-in-law, Gary Eschbacher; stepmom, Dale Herrington; siblings from his parent's second families; uncle and aunt, Clark and Lauretta Gaylord; and many friends and co-workers who loved Leif at Herrington and Company.

There will be a service and reception at the Hotel Captain Cook at the Quarter Deck from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2019.

