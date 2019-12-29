Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Leila Marie Block (Peterson) was born on May 9th, 1926 to Otto and Meryle Peterson in Moose Lake, Minnesota. She passed away December 19th, 2019 at home in Palmer, Alaska surrounded by family and friends.



On her 9th birthday in May 1935, she arrived into Seward Alaska as one of the original Mat-Su Colonists. She homesteaded at the Butte with her family, as the oldest of 6 siblings.



She Professed to God in the Winter of 1942. She was faithful to God throughout her life and enjoyed the fellowship of friends.



In 1943, she met the love of her life, Fritz Herman Block JR and was married October 19th, 1943 on Ft Richardson, Alaska. After their marriage, they moved to Mt View in Anchorage Alaska. They started their family of 6 children. They moved to Palmer in 1972.



Leila was preceded in death by her parents, Otto, Sr & Meryle Peterson, her husband, Fritz Block, Jr, sister Margie Church, brothers Duane (Pete) Peterson and Otto Peterson, Jr.



She is survived by her children Raymond and Linda Block of Palmer, Dale Block of Wasilla, Matha and Richard Anderson of Peters Creek, Larry Block of Spokane, Washington, Marlys and David Hansen of Rozet, Wyoming, and David and Elise Block of Palmer; 19 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.



Leila enjoyed being a homemaker and being with her family. She touched many lives with her faithful life and loving smile.



Burial will take place at the Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in the Summer of 2020.

