Lenny Leveen, cherished wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Feb. 4, 2019. Raised in Illinois, she graduated from nursing school at St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago. She and two girlfriends left for a grand adventure in Alaska in 1957. The three nurses got a job at Palmer Hospital, where they intended to stay for one year. Fate intervened when Lenny's sparkling smile caught the eye of charming engineer Larry Leveen at the Palmer Dorm. They married in 1960 and settled in Palmer, where they raised their four children and enjoyed becoming an integral part of the community.

Lenny's loving and generous nature was at the heart of who she was and everything she did. She was devoted to her family and friends and loved by all who knew her. Nobody was a stranger to Lenny and her matchless sense of hospitality. She found great joy in helping people through her numerous volunteer activities in church, school, PTA, her kids' 4-H clubs and Habitat for Humanity. Her years serving cheerfully as a secretary within the Mat-Su School District benefited students and staff alike. Lenny's compassion and kindness, her sense of fun and her easy laugh, and her magnanimous gift for service were the hallmarks of this remarkable woman and will be forever missed.

Lenny is survived by her husband, Larry Leveen; son, Brad (Lorie) Leveen of Honolulu, Hawaii; daughter, Linda Leveen of Honolulu; daughter, Andrea (Rick) Steele of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter, Laurie (Scott) Nave of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; granddaughter, Shayla (Ben) Fitzgerald; grandsons, Trevor and Derek Steele and Alec, Shane and Lucas Nave; and great-grandson, Ian Pador.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lazy Mountain Bible Church in Palmer on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m., where friends and family are invited to share memories and tributes.

