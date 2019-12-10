Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenore "Norie" Senko. View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Anchorage Baptist Temple Send Flowers Obituary



Lenore was born to Morris and Orla Ames. Her dad's military career took the family to Japan, Colorado, Missouri, and Michigan. At age 18 she married Frank "Bud" Senko and immediately became the mother of Michael and Kathy. David's birth soon followed.

Bud's Army career brought the family to Alaska in 1967. Upon departing the military, Bud and Lenore, along with business partners, began their 40-year career in the glass business, known to many as Arctic Glass and eventually SpeedyGlass/Transamerica Glass. Lenore is known by so many for her fervent love for and devotion to God. She was passionate about sharing God's love and truth with everyone she met. She showed God's love by teaching many Bible classes and by serving the unborn through the Community Pregnancy Center.

Bud and Lenore opened their home to countless people. With love, they offered mentoring and counseling that changed lives. Christmas was her favorite time of year! Many have witnessed her spectacular ability to turn her home into a Christmas wonderland with often more than 30 themed trees, decorated and spread throughout. Lenore used this talent to share the love of Jesus as we celebrate his birth.

Lenore was preceded in death by her father and mother, Morris and Orla Ames; brother, Morris Ames Jr.; and daughter, Kathileen Senko.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Bud Senko; sons and wives, Michael and Gina, and David and Tiffanie; sisters, Barbara Scheffler and Jane Veneklasen. She is treasured and missed by her grandchildren: Anthony, Rachel, Austin, Nathan, Ryan and Kaelyn.

Her life will be celebrated on Dec. 14, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., at the Anchorage Baptist Temple. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to the Community Pregnancy Center, cpcanchorage.com ; or Alaska Christian Women's Ministry, akchristianwomensministry.com. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019

