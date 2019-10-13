Our beloved dad passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, in Marysville, Wash. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Helen; and his son, Clinton. He lived a full, productive life of 95 years and left a legacy of family for the future.
He leaves behind daughters, Deborah Smith Bailey, Katherine Smith Guy (Mark), Nancy Smith Johnson (Kevin) and Nola Smith Kurber (Keith); son, Mathew Smith; and nephew, Blaine Smith. Also remaining are 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Our parents lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for 50 years. They attended Cornerstone Church. Dad was a longtime barbershop baritone with the Midnight Sons Chorus. They loved being Alaskans.
Dad was a World War II Army Veteran and was honored recently at a Flight of Honor event in Washington, D.C. Our family will conduct a private memorial service in Marysville; donations can be sent to the USO, usonw.org, in his memory.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019