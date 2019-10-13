Leo D Smith (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo D Smith.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Our beloved dad passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, in Marysville, Wash. He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Helen; and his son, Clinton. He lived a full, productive life of 95 years and left a legacy of family for the future.
He leaves behind daughters, Deborah Smith Bailey, Katherine Smith Guy (Mark), Nancy Smith Johnson (Kevin) and Nola Smith Kurber (Keith); son, Mathew Smith; and nephew, Blaine Smith. Also remaining are 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Our parents lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for 50 years. They attended Cornerstone Church. Dad was a longtime barbershop baritone with the Midnight Sons Chorus. They loved being Alaskans.
Dad was a World War II Army Veteran and was honored recently at a Flight of Honor event in Washington, D.C. Our family will conduct a private memorial service in Marysville; donations can be sent to the USO, usonw.org, in his memory.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
bullet Smith bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.