Long time Alaskan resident Leo Mark Anthony passed away on November 6, 2019, while wintering in Green-Valley Arizona. He was 93 years old.



Leo came to the then Territory of Alaska in 1946, after serving as a Paratrooper during the Second World War. He graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks as a Mining Engineer and spent many years traveling around Alaska teaching prospecting and small-scale mining. He was Professor Emeritus of the University of Alaska and a Director Emeritus of the Alaska Miners Association.



He is survived by his Wife of 64 years Beverly and three sons and their wives: Michael and Margret; Don and Joy; and Robert and Ana. A celebration of life will be planned for the summer of 2020.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019

