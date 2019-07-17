Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory -

Leonard "Lenny" James Palombia Sr., 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on May 3, 2019.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Jan. 7, 1952, to James and Genevieve Palombia. He moved to Alaska in the '70s, where he continued his career as a concrete mason; he specialized in curb and gutter. He worked for a variety of construction companies such as Baugh Construction and Belarde Brothers. Ninety nine percent of Anchorage, Alaska, probably has his footprint on it. He worked most of the major projects in the '80s such as, the trans-Alaska pipeline, Bradley Lake, the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, the Egan Center, the Frontier Building and so many more.

He was such a charming, sentimental, funny and loving person. He made a beautiful family with love of his life, Teresa Thiele. He was a family man, #1 Dad and an amazing friend, who loved to make his Italian foods, and go fishing and camping. He loved holidays with family.

He will be fondly remembered and missed by his grandchildren. His special bond with his kids has had an everlasting impact and will always be cherished. He always made sure to tell his kids "I love you with all my heart."

He is survived by the mother of his children and best friend, Teresa Thiele; sons, Lenny Jr. and Angelo Palombia; daughters, Lisa, Marilyn, Kristina and Tayler; beloved dog, Snoopy; grandchildren; and brother/best friends, Jeff Rommen and Darnell Little.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Annette; brothers, Milio David Palombia; partner, Katherine Kurselake-Forbes; and dear friends, Herb Kern and Tommy Belarde; and many other friends and co-workers.

In lieu of flowers, donations or condolences can be sent to his sons Angelo and Lenny Jr. at 621 East 11th Avenue, Apt. #4, Anchorage, AK 99501.

We love and will miss you so much. ~ Until we all meet again! <3 In Loving Memory -Leonard "Lenny" James Palombia Sr., 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on May 3, 2019.He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Jan. 7, 1952, to James and Genevieve Palombia. He moved to Alaska in the '70s, where he continued his career as a concrete mason; he specialized in curb and gutter. He worked for a variety of construction companies such as Baugh Construction and Belarde Brothers. Ninety nine percent of Anchorage, Alaska, probably has his footprint on it. He worked most of the major projects in the '80s such as, the trans-Alaska pipeline, Bradley Lake, the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, the Egan Center, the Frontier Building and so many more.He was such a charming, sentimental, funny and loving person. He made a beautiful family with love of his life, Teresa Thiele. He was a family man, #1 Dad and an amazing friend, who loved to make his Italian foods, and go fishing and camping. He loved holidays with family.He will be fondly remembered and missed by his grandchildren. His special bond with his kids has had an everlasting impact and will always be cherished. He always made sure to tell his kids "I love you with all my heart."He is survived by the mother of his children and best friend, Teresa Thiele; sons, Lenny Jr. and Angelo Palombia; daughters, Lisa, Marilyn, Kristina and Tayler; beloved dog, Snoopy; grandchildren; and brother/best friends, Jeff Rommen and Darnell Little.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Annette; brothers, Milio David Palombia; partner, Katherine Kurselake-Forbes; and dear friends, Herb Kern and Tommy Belarde; and many other friends and co-workers.In lieu of flowers, donations or condolences can be sent to his sons Angelo and Lenny Jr. at 621 East 11th Avenue, Apt. #4, Anchorage, AK 99501.We love and will miss you so much. ~ Until we all meet again! <3 Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close