Service Information
Evergreen Memorial Chapel
737 E Street
Anchorage , AK 99501
(907)-279-5477
Visitation
12:00 PM
Anchorage Baptist Temple
Service
1:00 PM
Anchorage Baptist Temple
Burial
2:30 PM
Fort Richardson Cemetery

Leroy "Bob" Norup Jr., 73, passed away peacefully in his Anchorage home on December 18, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer.



Bob was born to Leroy & Frances in Illinois on August 1, 1946. After given a choice of joining the military or chance getting into trouble, he chose the military.



Bob served 22 years in the US Army to include serving in the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf. Bob served as an infantryman and with the Airborne Company. He earned many notable awards to include the Purple Heart Merit Award and Vietnam Service Metal with Bronze Star.



After retiring from the Army, he worked as a maintenance foreman with the Anchorage School District and liked to socialize while bagging groceries at the commissary.



Bob enjoyed being with his family and loved to spoil his grandchildren. He couldn't wait to spend time at his cabin to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.



Bob always had a story to share, usually ending with his mischievous smile and laughter. He enjoyed life and loved people. Even in his weakest moments, he was strong. He was a gentle giant.



Bob is survived by his loving wife, Yon, his daughter, Suzan, son in law, Ken, son, John, daughter in law, Marion and grandchildren, Tyler, Tia and Sasha.



Service will be held at The Anchorage Baptist Temple on December 23, 2019. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., service at 1:00 p.m. with procession to the Ft. Richardson cemetery for a honor burial to follow at 2:30 p.m..



Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.





